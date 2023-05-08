Adeyemi leading Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title push

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi is finding his best form just in time for Borussia Dortmund’s title push in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old Germany forward scored two goals and set up another for Dortmund to pile the pressure on league leader Bayern Munich with a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg on Sunday. It restored the gap to just one point with three rounds remaining. Adeyemi went off to a standing ovation from the home supporters but was clearly annoyed after missing a penalty and the chance of a hat trick minutes before. The team next plays Borussia Mönchengladbach at home, then visits Augsburg before its final game at home against Mainz. Bayern also has two home games against Schalke and Leipzig before finishing the season in Cologne.

