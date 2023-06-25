Adeniran leads St. Louis City over Earthquakes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Adeniran scored his first two goals of the season, the second on a penalty kick in the second half, and St. Louis City ended San Jose’s 10-match unbeaten streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Earthquakes. Adeniran gave St. Louis City (10-7-2) a 1-0 halftime lead when he took a pass from Rasmus Alm in the 41st minute and scored. Jamiro Monteiro scored the equalizer for San Jose two minutes into the second half, using an assist Jackson Yueill to score his first goal of the season. Adeniran’s PK winner came in the 58th minute.

