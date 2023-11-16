Adem Bona’s double-double helps UCLA defeat Long Island 78-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UCLA to a 78-58 win over Long Island. Aday Mara added 14 points and Jan Vide had 12. The trio of high scorers combined to shoot 20 28 as the Bruins made 57% (30 of 53) of their shots despite missing all five of their 3-pointers. Bona also had three steals and three blocks. Mara had four blocks and Vide had seven assists. UCLA stretched an 18-point halftime lead to 30 before the midway point of the second half. Terell Strickland and Eric Acker had 15 points apiece for the Sharks.

