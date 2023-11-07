Adem Bona scores 28 points to lead UCLA over St. Francis (PA) 75-44 in season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona had a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds, and UCLA routed St. Francis of Pennsylvania 75-44 in the teams’ season opener. Bona was the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season but had his rookie year end early because of a shoulder injury in March. He’s been working his way back ever since. Bona scored eight of the Bruins’ first 12 points of the second half as they stretched their lead to 44-27. Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic added 11 points and eight rebounds and Kenneth Nwuba had 10 points for the Bruins. Gestin Liberis led the Red Flash with 12 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.