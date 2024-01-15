Adem Bona scores 22 to help UCLA win 9th straight against Washington, 73-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and seven rebounds and UCLA beat Washington 73-61 for its ninth win in a row against the Huskies. UCLA snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time in 10 games. Berke Buyuktuncel hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run and Bona followed with a jumper that gave UCLA the lead for good with 13:44 left in the first half. Andrews made two free throws, Bona threw down a dunk and Ilane Buyuktuncel scored inside to cap the spurt and make it 14-7 with 11:31 left in the first half. Sahvir Wheeler led Washington with a career-high tying 27 points and Keion Brooks Jr. added 12.

