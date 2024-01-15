Adem Bona scores 22 to help UCLA win 9th straight against Washington, 73-61

By The Associated Press
UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba, right, dunks as Washington guard Sahvir Wheeler defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and seven rebounds and UCLA beat Washington 73-61 for its ninth win in a row against the Huskies. UCLA snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time in 10 games. Berke Buyuktuncel hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run and Bona followed with a jumper that gave UCLA the lead for good with 13:44 left in the first half. Andrews made two free throws, Bona threw down a dunk and Ilane Buyuktuncel scored inside to cap the spurt and make it 14-7 with 11:31 left in the first half. Sahvir Wheeler led Washington with a career-high tying 27 points and Keion Brooks Jr. added 12.

