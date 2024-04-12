Adem Bona leaving UCLA after 2 seasons to enter NBA draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona is leaving UCLA after two seasons to enter the NBA draft. The sophomore from Nigeria averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 65 of 66 games over two years in Westwood. Bona was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. He finished with 115 blocks, which is sixth on UCLA’s all-time list. Bona was the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2023 and he earned All-Defensive Team honors in both of his seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.