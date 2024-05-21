Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M wins NCAA individual golf title for first collegiate win

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M got her first collegiate win on the biggest stage, cruising to a three-shot victory at La Costa to win the NCAA individual title. Cernousek, a junior from France, entered the final round with a six-shot lead over Lottie Woad of Florida State, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion. Cernousek was never seriously threatened as she closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 12-under 276 and help the Aggies finish third in the team standings, three shots behind Stanford and LSU. Woad shot 69 and was the runner-up. The other schools to advance to the match-play portion of the team competition were Southern California, Clemson, UCLA, Oregon and Auburn.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.