Adebayo scores after 18 seconds and completes hat trick in Luton’s 4-0 rout of Brighton

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton striker Elijah Adebayo scored a hat trick including a first goal after just 18 seconds in a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone. Adebayo’s opener was followed by another goal by Chiedozie Ogbene inside three minutes at Kenilworth Road in a sensational start to the match by the hosts. Adebayo ran in behind Brighton’s wide-open defense to convert a shot for his second goal in the 42nd and he completed his hat trick in the 56nd. Luton jumped above Everton into fourth-to-last place. The team looks increasingly capable of avoiding going down after just one season back in the top division.

