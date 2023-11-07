Adebayo has triple-double, Butler scores 28, Heat hold off LeBron and the Lakers 108-107

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had the first 20-rebound triple-double in Miami history, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and the Heat survived a big offensive drought at the end to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-107. Adebayo had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for Miami in what became his sixth regular-season triple-double. Tyler Herro also scored 22 for the Heat, and Duncan Robinson added 12. LeBron James led all scorers with 30 points for the Lakers, who fell to 0-4 on the road. Austin Reaves was an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

