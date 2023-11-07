Adebayo has triple-double, Butler scores 28, Heat hold off LeBron and the Lakers 108-107

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had the first 20-rebound triple-double in Miami history, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and the Heat survived a big offensive drought at the end to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-107. Adebayo had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for Miami in what became his sixth regular-season triple-double. Tyler Herro also scored 22 for the Heat, and Duncan Robinson added 12. LeBron James led all scorers with 30 points for the Lakers, who fell to 0-4 on the road. Austin Reaves was an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.