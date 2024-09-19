Address of Bayern Munich’s stadium renamed to honor Franz Beckenbauer

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s home stadium will be on Franz Beckenbauer Square after the city government decided to honor the German soccer great by renaming the area around the Allianz Arena. The change of name will take effect from Jan. 7, 2025, the one-year anniversary of his death at the age of 78. Beckenbauer captained what was then West Germany to the World Cup title in 1974 and was the coach when it won the tournament again in 1990. As a player for Bayern, he won three European Cup titles in a row from 1974 through 1976.

