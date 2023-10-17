Addition of Paul has Curry, Warriors thinking of another NBA title run in Pacific Division

As Stephen Curry and Chris Paul show they are finding some chemistry, the Warriors believe the addition of the veteran guard can provide Golden State with the immediate energy reminiscent to the lift instantly provided by Kevin Durant during his two seasons in the Bay Area. With the departure of Jordan Poole, Paul will be key in the Warriors pursuit of a another championship. They are not the only title contenders in the Pacific Division. Durant and the Phoenix Suns will have something to say about the Warriors’ title hopes — as will LeBron James and the Lakers along with those upstart Sacramento Kings.

