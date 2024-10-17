Adding Cooper among reasons Allen looks forward to 100th start, as Bills set to host Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen had many reasons this past week to look forward to making his 100th start as Buffalo prepares to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Buffalo is back home for the first time in four weeks. The team is 4-2 and expanded its AFC East lead after beating the New York Jets on Monday. And the Bills upgraded their receiver position by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with Cleveland. The Titans, meantime, are struggling in opening 1-4 under first-year coach Brian Callahan and second-year quarterback Will Levis.

