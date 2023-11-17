Adams-Woods scores 17 points and St. Bonaventure beats Oklahoma State 66-64 in the Legends Classic.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Adams-Woods scored 17 points, Assa Essamvous had 13 points and seven rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat Oklahoma State 66-64 in the Legends Classic. Adams-Woods made a 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining — the final field goal for the Bonnies — to take a 58-54 lead. He added two free throws with just over a minute left to tie it at 62-all. Oklahoma State guard Javon Small drove the baseline for a reverse layup, but the ball hit the bottom of the backboard and Noel Brown secured the rebound before getting fouled. Brown missed St. Bonaventure’s first field goal of the second half — in 12 attempts — but made the second. Small had a good look at a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer but it rattled out.

