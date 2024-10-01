Adams says no word from Pierce since Raiders coach appeared to like trade talk on social media

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams said on his weekly spot on the “Up and Adams Show” that he hadn’t heard from Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce since a screenshot appeared of him appearing to like a social media post about possibly trading the Raiders star wide receiver. Sports Illustrated writer Michael Fabiano posted on Instagram: “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders.” Adams’ name regularly comes up in trade rumors because his salary cap hit rises dramatically next year. There also is a question of whether the Raiders might want to acquire assets for a potential rebuild.

