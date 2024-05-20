Adams, Reyna, Turner, Ream are US concerns ahead of Copa America

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Matt Turner and Tim Ream, all coming off club seasons in which they saw little playing time over the final three months, were among 27 players picked Monday for the U.S. roster for a pair of friendly games ahead of the Copa America. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was left off by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson were picked along with Turner as Berhalter went with the same three goalkeepers he took to the 2022 World Cup. Omissions included defenders Aaron Long, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

