Adams misses Bournemouth game against Luton because of back spasms

LUTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was left out of the gameday squad for the 2-1 loss to Luton in the English Premier League because of back spasms. The United States international has recently returned from a long layoff following hamstring surgery. Adams made his first start for Bournemouth a week ago in a 2-1 win over Everton and played the full game. He was an unused substitute in the Cherries’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Adams “woke up two days ago with back spasms and he wasn’t available” against Luton. Iraola says “it is nothing related to the hamstring.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.