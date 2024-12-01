Adams matches career high with 22 points, No. 1 Kansas cruises past Furman, 86-51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams matched a career-high 22 points and No. 1 Kansas used a 30-9 run at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to beat Furman 86-51. Hunter Dickinson had eight points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks, who improved to 7-0. They avoided a classic trap game between last week’s win over No. 11 Duke in Las Vegas and next week’s trip to No. 21 Creighton for the Big 12-Big East Battle. Furman lost for the first time after a 7-0 start. Eddrin Bronson scored 14 points and Garrett Hien had 12 points for the Paladins.

