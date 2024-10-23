Adams implores new Jets teammates to improve their energy during ‘realest’ speech Rodgers has heard

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Davante Adams saw enough issues in one game with the New York Jets to feel the urge to speak up. The recently acquired wide receiver sensed something lacking from his new teammates in a 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. So Adams let them know he felt they lacked energy and urgency during their fourth straight loss that dropped them to 2-5. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it the “realest speech” he’d ever heard in a locker room in his 20-year career. Adams was acquired by New York from Las Vegas in a trade on Oct. 15.

