Adams hired as assistant at East Carolina less than a year after resigning at Texas Tech

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Mark Adams is returning to the sideline as an assistant at East Carolina, less than a year after resigning as Texas Tech’s head coach for making racially insensitive comments toward one of his players. East Carolina announced Friday that Adams will join Michael Schwartz’s staff. Adams made a name for himself as a defensive mastermind while helping Texas Tech reach the 2019 national championship game as associate head coach on Chris Beard’s staff. Adams was elevated to head coach when Beard left for Texas in 2021 and led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 his first season.

