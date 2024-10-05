Adams, Frazier lead Davidson to 42-19 victory over Marist

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Andrew Frazier also went over 100 yards on the ground and Davidson ran over Marist 42-19. The Wildcats piled up 384 yards rushing and Frazier completed 8 of 10 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns. He had 115 yards rushing. Davidson controlled the first half, building a 21-0 lead on a couple of short touchdown runs and a 43-yard touchdown pass from Frazier to Brody Reina. Marist was within 28-19 in the fourth quarter before Davidson closed it out with a 3-yard TD run by Adams and a 10-yard TD pass from Frazier to Sam Hedrick.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.