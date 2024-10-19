Adams, Durkin account for 3 TDs each as Davidson routs Stetson, 70-48 in PFL win

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran for three touchdowns and Luke Durkin threw for two more as Davidson overwhelmed Stetson, 70-48 to improve to 3-1 in the Pioneer Football League. The Wildcats bounced back from a 16-14 loss to Dayton a week ago, winning their 15th PFL home game in 16 starts since 2020.

