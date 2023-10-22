Adams and Jacobs are still looking for their usual level of production as Raiders lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — With Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs held in check, Las Vegas was shut down by the Chicago Bears in an ugly 30-12 loss. The Raiders finished with 20 first downs and 235 yards. Las Vegas played without Jimmy Garoppolo because of a back injury. Brian Hoyer started in Garoppolo’s place and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned by Jaylon Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown with 5:36 left. It was a blown opportunity for the Raiders, who had won two in a row. Adams had seven receptions for 57 yards after lobbying for more targets in the lead up to the game.

