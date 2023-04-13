Adama Sanogo leaving UConn for NBA draft

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn center Adama Sanogo has announced he will leave the national champions and make himself eligible for the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali, who was named Most Outstanding Player at this year’s Final Four, made his decision public Thursday in an Instagram post, thanking his family and coaches for their support. Sanogo averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in helping UConn to a 31-8 record and a fifth national title. He improved on those stats during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.7 points and 10 rebounds over those six games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.