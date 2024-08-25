Adam Yates wins 9th stage of Spanish Vuelta as Ben O’Connor keeps overall lead

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Adam Yates made his move to the front while going through the iconic summits of Sierra Nevada to win the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Ben O’Connor kept his overall lead ahead of the first rest day on Monday. Yates joined the breakaway and then prevailed through the final climbs to earn his second Grand Tour stage victory. The British rider from UAE Team Emirates had also won the opening stage of the Tour de France last year. Three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic remained second overall.

