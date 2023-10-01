Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright promised his children he would get a family dog when he retired from baseball. He didn’t have to. The St. Louis Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the 42-year-old pitcher’s final game with the team on Sunday. Wainwright’s wife Jenny named the puppy Louie. The Wainwrights have four daughters: Baylie Grace, Addison, Macy James and Sadee Faith along with 4-year-old son Caleb Adam.

