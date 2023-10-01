Adam Wainwright promised his kids a puppy when he retired. Cardinals delivered on final day

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony before the start of the Cardinals' final regular season baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, against the Cincinnati Reds in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Kane]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright promised his children he would get a family dog when he retired from baseball. He didn’t have to. The St. Louis Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the 42-year-old pitcher’s final game with the team on Sunday. Wainwright’s wife Jenny named the puppy Louie. The Wainwrights have four daughters: Baylie Grace, Addison, Macy James and Sadee Faith along with 4-year-old son Caleb Adam.

