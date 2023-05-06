Adam Wainwright allows 4 runs over 5 innings in season debut

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed four runs over five-plus innings in his season debut against the Detroit Tigers after being activated from the injured list. Wainwright, starting his 19th and what he said will be his final major league season, struck out five and walked none. The 41-year-old right-hander pitched two-hit ball for four innings, then allowed Detroit to tie the score 3-3 in the fifth on RBI singles by Eric Haase and Riley Greene around Zack McKinstry’s sacrifice fly. Wainwright left with a 5-4 lead after Nick Maton doubled and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s single.

