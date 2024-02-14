Adam Silver tells ESPN that Las Vegas is ‘definitely’ on list of expansion candidates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tells ESPN that Las Vegas is “definitely on our list” of cities under consideration for expansion franchises. Las Vegas has been mentioned as an NBA destination many times before and the timetable for when the league will add new franchises to its existing group of 30 clubs is unclear. The NBA has another year after this season on its $24 billion, nine-year media rights deal and Silver has long said that serious expansion talks won’t happen until the new media deal is finalized.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.