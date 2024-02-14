Adam Silver tells ESPN that Las Vegas is ‘definitely’ on list of expansion candidates

By The Associated Press
FILE - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver smiles during a news conference announcing that the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be played in San Francisco at the Chase Center in San Francisco,, Nov. 6, 2023. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, is the 10th anniversary of Silver taking over as commissioner of the NBA. The league's board of governors rewarded him with a multiyear extension this week, ensuring that he will oversee the NBA for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tells ESPN that Las Vegas is “definitely on our list” of cities under consideration for expansion franchises. Las Vegas has been mentioned as an NBA destination many times before and the timetable for when the league will add new franchises to its existing group of 30 clubs is unclear. The NBA has another year after this season on its $24 billion, nine-year media rights deal and Silver has long said that serious expansion talks won’t happen until the new media deal is finalized.

