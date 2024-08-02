Adam Silver says NBA and FIBA are having ‘much more serious’ talks about growth in Europe

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The NBA is ramping up talks with FIBA, basketball’s global governing body, on how to best increase its competitive footprint in Europe either through an annual tournament or an NBA-operated league, according to Commissioner Adam Silver. Silver told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the NBA has been holding discussions about the future of basketball in Europe for decades. But the current conversations are pointed directly toward fulfilling what the league thinks is the commercial and competitive potential of basketball in Europe and the conversations with FIBA are turning “much more serious,” according to Silver.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.