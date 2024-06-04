Adam Scott loses a playoff for a US Open spot on a long day of qualifying at 10 sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Scott has played in every major since the 2001 British Open. Now that streak is in jeopardy. Cam Davis beat him on the third hole of a playoff during a long day of U.S. Open qualifying. The 36-hole qualifiers took place at 10 courses across the country, with 687 players vying for 44 spots. Scott’s streak might not be over. The U.S Open is holding back six spots in case players qualify late through the world ranking. Scott could get in as first alternate. Other qualifiers Monday were Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and two LIV Golf players.

