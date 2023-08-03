Adam Scott is off to the start he needed as Justin Thomas stalls at the Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Adam Scott is off to the start he needs to try to salvage his season. Scott opened with a 65 in the Wyndham Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead among the early starters. He managed the rain at Sedgefield Country Club just fine. Scott is No. 81 in the FedEx Cup. The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the PGA Tour’s postseason, and only the top 70 get to play. Justin Thomas is at No. 78 in the standings and shot 70. His first task is to make sure he gets to the weekend.

