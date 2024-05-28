Adam Scott is looking to keep alive a major streak that dates to 2001

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Scott missed the cut at the PGA Championship and it was costly. He fell out of the top 60 in the world ranking for the first time in nearly six years. And it was right when the U.S. Open exempted the top 60 from qualifying. The top 60 after the Memorial also get in. Scott helped himself a little with a tie for 12th at Colonial last week to reach No. 58. He’s playing in Canada this week and could help himself further. Scott hasn’t missed any major since the 2001 U.S. Open. He is entered in 36-hole qualifying.

