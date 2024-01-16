Adam Peters takes over as Commanders GM. His first task is to hire a coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is already at work trying to find a coach. A group led by Peters and owner Josh Harris is expected to hire a replacement for Ron Rivera within the next few weeks. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Mike Macdonald are among the likeliest candidates. Peters says he’s looking for a good leader and communicator.

