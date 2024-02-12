Adam Peaty marks his return from a mental health break with a bronze at swim worlds; US wins 2 golds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World-record holder Adam Peaty marked his return to major competition with a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships after an extended break to deal with mental health issues. American swimmer Nic Fink won gold in 58.57 seconds. Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy claimed silver in 58.84 and Peaty touched in 59.10. Peaty had a slow start and never quite recovered but his main goal this season is still to come at the Paris Olympics. Kate Douglass took the Americans’ second gold of the night by defending her 200 individual medley title. Angelina Kohler of Germany won the 100 butterfly and Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal took the 50 fly

