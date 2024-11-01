Adam Frazier becomes free agent after $8.5 million mutual option with Royals is declined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals utilityman Adam Frazier became a free agent after his $8.5 million mutual option was declined. Frazier gets a $2.5 million buyout as part of a deal that guaranteed $4.5 million, including a $2 million salary this year. The 32-year-old hit .264 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 104 games, playing first, second, third, left and right. The nine-year big league veteran has a .264 average with 60 homers and 399 RBIs for Pittsburgh, San Diego, Seattle, Baltimore and Kansas City.

