Adam Cecere’s 2-run home run in 10th sends Penn State past Michigan 7-6, into Big Ten final

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Adam Cecere drilled a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to propel eighth-seeded Penn State into its second ever Big Ten Tournament championship game with a 7-6 win over fourth-seeded Michigan. The Nittany Lions (29-23) face the winner of the late game between Nebraska and Indiana. Penn State last made the championship game in 2000, the last time it played in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines (32-28), who beat top-seeded Illinois after being sent into the loser’s bracket by a 9-5 loss to Penn State on Thursday, got a two-out home run from Mitch Voit in the bottom of the 10th. Ben DeMell pitched the final two innings to earn his first decision. Grant Norris had three hits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.