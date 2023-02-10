Adam 4th Ray in arbitration; Alvarado, Phils agree to deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam is the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year. He is asking for $1,775,000 while the Rays argued for $1.55 million. Philadelphia reliever José Alvarado has avoided arbitration and is agreeing to a one-year deal for $3.45 million. Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. Tampa Bay is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson and Colin Poche, and outfielder Harold Ramirez.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.