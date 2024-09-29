Adair brothers lead Ireland to a first T20 victory over South Africa

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two brothers have played key roles in Ireland’s first-ever Twenty20 cricket victory against South Africa with a 10-run win in the second and final match of the series. Ross Adair hit his first international century off 57 balls. Mark Adair then took four wickets in four overs as Ireland drew the series 1-1. South Africa won the opener by eight wickets. Ireland scored 195-6 on Sunday after South Africa won the toss in Abu Dhabi and chose to field. The Irish held South Africa to 185-9 in reply.

