Ada Hegerberg is out for Norway’s key match against the Philippines at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Norway forward and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is out with a groin injury for her country’s final group stage match against the Philippines. Head coach Hege Riise says: “We knew there was a possibility that once she got injured that she would not play. The medical team have been working with Ada to see whether it was possible for her to play the match, but today it has turned out that she cannot play tomorrow.” Hegerberg walked off the field before Norway was set to kick off against Switzerland on Tuesday, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Hegerberg was later diagnosed with a groin injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.