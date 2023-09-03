Acuña homers in 3rd straight game against Dodgers as Braves win 4-2 in 10 for 6th in a row

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. follows through on a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third straight night at Dodger Stadium and Orlando Arcia hit a three-run shot in the 10th inning that sent the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bryce Elder pitched six effective innings and the Braves (90-45) won their sixth consecutive game, becoming the first major league club to reach 90 wins this season.

Atlanta will try for a four-game sweep Sunday in this much-anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the National League.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.