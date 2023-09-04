Acuña and Betts battling back-and-forth as NL MVP favorites over the final weeks of the season

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, celebrates after stealing third as Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy stands by during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the regular season. Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball. Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with Boston in 2018. The two dynamic stars put on a head-to-head show during their weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Acuña shining brightest as the Braves won three of four games. In the opener, Acuña launched a grand slam to become the first player in big league history with 30 homers and 60 steals in a season. Betts hit two homers in the same game.

