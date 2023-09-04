Acuña and Betts battling back-and-forth as NL MVP favorites over the final weeks of the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NL MVP race is going down to the wire. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a back-and-forth battle over the final month of the regular season. Acuña is having a career year playing for a 90-win Braves team with the best record in baseball. Betts is posting his best numbers since winning AL MVP with Boston in 2018. The two dynamic stars put on a head-to-head show during their weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Acuña shining brightest as the Braves won three of four games. In the opener, Acuña launched a grand slam to become the first player in big league history with 30 homers and 60 steals in a season. Betts hit two homers in the same game.

