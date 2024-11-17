ACU beat Tarleton St. 35-31 for UAC title, clinches program’s first FCS playoff berth

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw four touchdowns passes, including 1-yarder to Sam Hicks with 19 seconds left and Abilene Christian beat Tarleton State 35-31 to win the United Athletic Conference title and clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history. Hicks had 137 yards rushing and a TD on 24 carries and added seven receptions for 38 yards for Abilene Christian (8-3, 7-1). Corbin Poston kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:46 to play to give Tarleton State (8-3, 5-2) a 31-28 lead but McIvor completed 8 of 11 passes — his only incompletions coming when the Wildcats, who were out of time outs, killed the clock — for 75 yards, including the winner to Hicks in the left flat.

