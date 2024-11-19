Acrobatic pick offered proof that Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson’s learning curve is speeding up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker Payton Wilson made the biggest play of his career so far in a 18-16 win over Baltimore. Wilson’s tumbling interception of Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter helped Pittsburgh hold on and improve its record to 8-2. The third-round pick has impressed coaches and teammates during his first season with his athleticism and his football IQ. Veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts says Wilson is humble and always searching for ways to improve. Wilson and the rest of the Steelers play struggling Cleveland in Week 12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.