Acosta’s PK goal lifts Cincinnati over Philadelphia 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a second-half penalty kick and FC Cincinnati continued the best start in club history with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Acosta’s goal came in the 69th minute and gave Cincinnati (5-0-2) back-to-back wins over defending Eastern Conference-champion Philadelphia (2-4-1) after failing to win any of the first eight meetings. Cincinnati has won a club-record four straight at home and posted clean sheets in three straight matches for the first time. Cincinnati ties a league record with its fifth shutout in its first seven matches — done 11 times previously.

