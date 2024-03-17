Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luciano Acosta notched an assist and his first goal of the season to spark FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Roman Celantano had three saves for Cincinnati (2-0-2) and league rookie Henrich Ravas saved one shot for New England to keep the match scoreless at halftime. Cincinnati struck quickly in the second half.

