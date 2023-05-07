Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over DC United

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist to power FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over D.C. United. Acosta picked up his second goal of the season when he scored unassisted in the 59th minute to give Cincinnati (7-1-3) a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute when Álvaro Barreal took a pass from Acosta and found the net for the first time this season. DC United (4-5-2) avoided being shut out on an unassisted goal by Taxiarchis Fountas in the 90th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.