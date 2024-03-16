Acosta sends Chicago Fire FC to late 4-3 victory over CF Montreal

CHICAGO (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored from beyond midfield at the 99th minute on a misplayed ball by the keeper and Chicago Fire FC completed a stunning 4-3 comeback win over CF Montreal for its first win of the season. Acosta, a recent free agent pickup, lofted the ball following a Montreal clear. Jonathan Sirois ran to cover but came in too far under it and his desperate attempt to haul it in bounced off his outstretched hands and rolled into the goal. Matías Cóccaro scored two early goals on penalty kicks at the seventh and 12th minute for a 2-0 Montreal lead.

