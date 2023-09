Acosta scores on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to help Cincinnati tie Montreal 1-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time and league-leader Cincinnati tied Montreal 1-1 on Wednesday night. Cincinnati (17-4-8) is 7-3-11 in its last 20 road matches. Montreal (11-14-4) is 2-4-3 in its last nine home matches in all competitions. Acosta went right down the middle for his PK. The foul was committed by goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois on Dominique Badji. Kwadwo Opoku sent in a shot from distance for Montreal in the 53rd minute. Cincinnati returns home to host Charlotte FC on Saturday. Montreal travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday.

