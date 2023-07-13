Acosta, Nwobodo rally Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a late penalty kick and Obinna Nwobodo found the net in stoppage time to rally FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.Omir Fernandez scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and the Red Bulls took a 1-0 lead into halftime. It was his third goal of the season. Acosta answered with a PK goal of his own in the 80th minute to knot the score. Obinna followed with his second goal of the campaign, scoring unassisted in the third minute of extra time. Acosta’s goal was his 11th of the season, third highest in the league. Cincinnati (14-2-6) improves to 5-1-3 in its last eight matches with the Red Bulls (6-8-8).

