Acosta leads Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Charlotte

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist to propel FC Cincinnati to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC. Neither team scored until Álvaro Barreal found the net unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to put Cincinnati up 1-0 at halftime. It was the fourth goal this season for Barreal. Cincinnati (18-4-8) took a two-goal lead when Aaron Boupendza used an assist from Acosta in the 50th minute to find the net for a fourth time this season. Acosta scored his 15th goal — to put him in a three-way tie for the league lead — when he took a pass from Obinna Nwobodo in the 78th minute for a 3-0 lead. Roman Celentano did not have to make a save for Cincinnati. Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte (7-10-12).

