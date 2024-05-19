Acosta has 1 goal, 2 assists, Cincinnati beats St. Louis 3-1 for 6th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal and added two assists to help FC Cincinnati beat St. Louis City 3-1 for its sixth consecutive win. Cincinnati (9-2-3) has won every game since a 2-0 loss to CF Montreal on April 13. Acosta opened the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, his fifth goal in the last six games. The 29-year-old Acosta became the 15th player in MLS history with at least 150 career goal contributions. Acosta, who has 65 goals and 87 assists, joins Kei Kamara as the only active players to achieve the feat. Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis, which scored on an own goal by Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga.

